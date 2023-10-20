Illinois Broadcasters Honor Ag Radio Icon Max Armstrong

The Illinois Broadcasters Association has announced that Max Armstrong will be the 2023 honoree of the IBA/W. Russell Withers Jr Downstate Broadcast Pioneer Award. Armstrong, a veteran agricultural broadcaster, garnered national acclaim over his nearly 50-year career.

Although based mostly in the Chicago area, the IBA board highlighted Armstrong’s extensive reach across Illinois as a significant factor in naming him a “downstate” pioneer.

Armstrong recently stepped down as Broadcast Director of Farm Progress Companies, where his shows were syndicated nationwide. Collaborating with his longtime associate Orion Samuelson, Armstrong’s work spans every state in the US and more than 30 countries globally.

Throughout his career, Armstrong has received various awards, including the “Oscar In Agriculture” for both his radio and television contributions. Other accolades include being named “Farm Broadcaster of the Year” by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, and his induction into the NAFB Hall of Fame. Armstrong is also the only individual to be recognized as an Honorary Master Farmer by both Prairie Farmer Magazine and Indiana Prairie Farmer.

Armstrong’s storytelling extends to print, with his 2016 book Stories from the Heartland and its 2023 sequel, More Stories from the Heartland. These works chronicle his extensive travels and the diverse people he has encountered. He will officially receive his latest honor on October 23, during the opening night of IBA’s annual conference at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Normal, IL.

The IBA/W. Russell Withers Jr Downstate Broadcast Pioneer Award is given annually to a broadcaster from either the downstate or Chicago areas who has dedicated their career to local programming in Illinois. The accolade is named in honor of late broadcasting icon W. Russell Withers, Jr., revered for his commitment to localism in broadcasting.