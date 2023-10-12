Study: Female Fans More Likely To Listen To OTA Sports Radio

Crowd React Media, a division of Harker Bos Group, has released its second annual “State of Sports Media” whitepaper, offering detailed insights into sports media consumption habits in radio and podcasting across the United States, including new demographic facts.

The study, conducted during Spring and Summer 2023, surveyed over 900 sports enthusiasts, revealing important trends that can be particularly instructive for radio stations aiming to engage sports fans.

Football remains the dominant sport among all age demographics, with an 84% overall preference. However, varying sports interests become apparent when age groups are considered. For instance, basketball is more popular among the 18-39 age group, whereas baseball resonates more with those aged 60 and above.

In good news for audio, the study finds that 63% of sports audiences engage with sports programming through radio and podcasts. Men show a higher percentage of overall audio engagement at 71%, compared to 49% for women, but women are more likely to listen on AM/FM. The 18-39 age group is the most engaged, with 72% of individuals consuming sports content on these platforms. Traditional AM/FM radio still plays a significant role, especially among older demographics.

However, younger adults now increasingly turn to digital platforms like streaming and podcasts. An interesting finding from the study is that smart speaker listening has a massive spike in the 18-39 audience, offering opportunity for radio stations willing to take advantage of it.

The research also points out that live sports broadcasts are more appealing than sports analysis across all age groups. However, a considerable portion of the audience (32%) seeks a balance between the two, indicating an opportunity for radio stations to offer a mix of live coverage and in-depth analysis.

On the topic of sports betting, the survey shows that 57% of respondents engage in sports wagering, with a significant portion (36%) listening to radio programs or podcasts focused on sports betting. This suggests an avenue for specialized content that radio stations can explore.

The full whitepaper can be found on Crowd React Media’s website.