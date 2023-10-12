Agriculture Groups Tell Congress Farmers & Ranchers Rely On AM

A coalition of agricultural organizations is the latest to urge Congress to pass the AM for Every Vehicle Act, underscoring the medium’s essential role in disseminating vital information to rural communities. The legislation, in both the House and the Senate, would mandate the inclusion of AM radio in all vehicles manufactured or imported into the United States.

As the Act moves toward a Senate floor vote, it has 165 cosponsors in the House and 34 in the Senate.

This new coalition is comprised of the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, National Grange, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, Latino Farmers & Ranchers International, Livestock Marketing Association, National Farmers Union, North Dakota Farmers Union, and the Rural & Agriculture Council of America.

“Whether it be the routine or the unexpected, U.S. farmers and ranchers rely on the information transmitted through AM radio to make decisions that affect their everyday lives. The undersigned organizations urge Congress to prevent rural communities from losing access to their favorite local programming by ensuring that AM radio continues to be a free, standard feature in all vehicles,” the letter reads.

The organizations’ letter emphasized AM radio’s crucial role as a respected source for local news, weather, and agricultural market reports. These stations are especially important for farmers and ranchers who rely on timely information to make daily decisions.

These groups join the diverse list of AM radio’s supporters, including AARP, the Multicultural Media, Telecom, and Internet Council, ALLvanza, the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, the National Urban League, and OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates.

Beyond everyday use, AM radio has proven its worth in emergencies. It can transmit signals over considerable distances and is a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s system for delivering critical public safety information. This is particularly crucial when other communication networks are down due to power outages or catastrophic weather events.

The full letter can be read here.