Podbean Webinar To ‘Demystify’ Third-Party Podcast Ad Tracking

Podbean is set to host its latest event in the Advertising Bootcamp training series, focusing on podcast advertising tracking. Scheduled for October 16th at 6pm ET, the free virtual event aims to untangle the complexities of third-party tracking in podcast advertising.

The event, titled Podcast Ads Bootcamp: Demystifying 3rd Party Tracking for Podcasts, will feature industry expert Pete Birsinger, Founder and CEO of QA service Podscribe. Birsinger will cover a range of topics, including ad tracking metrics, optimization techniques, and data-driven decision-making.

Podbean CEO David Xu emphasized the importance of understanding third-party tracking. Xu stated, “It can make all the difference in your advertising campaign success. We’re excited to team up with Podscribe, one of our 3rd party tracking vendors and a leader within the industry, to share expertise and empower advertisers to effectively navigate this landscape.”

The event will be streamed live on Podbean’s YouTube channel and LinkedIn, making it globally accessible. Those interested in attending can also register for the event on Eventbrite.