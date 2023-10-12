Salem Adds Weather Channel en Español To South Florida AMs

Salem Media Group has teamed up with The Weather Channel en Español to deliver specialized weather updates and climate reporting in Spanish for the South Florida community. This strategic collaboration aims to enrich weather coverage on Salem’s Miami-based Spanish-language news/talk radio station La Nueva Poderosa 670 (WWFE-AM) and on Oasis Radio 990 (WMYM-AM).

Under this partnership, The Weather Channel en Español’s will lend its meteorological team and production crew to La Nueva Poderosa for twice-daily forecasts. Listeners can also expect more detailed reporting and expert interviews during significant weather events.

The forecasts and additional content will also be distributed across digital platforms. Both La Nueva Poderosa and Radio Oasis will feature the content on their respective websites, mobile apps, and social media channels.