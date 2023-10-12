Women to Watch: Jillian Siegel

(By Charese Fruge’) Jillian Siegel is an on-air personality for K104.7 (WSPK) in the Hudson Valley, NY. You can catch her on the station on Saturdays from 10a-2p and Sundays from 11a-2p every weekend. She started in the business applying for part-time jobs after graduating from Syracuse University in 2013. “When I got an interview to be a promotions assistant, I got very interested in the industry and radio in general,” she says. “The more I was there the more I wanted to be on air. I loved talking and connecting with other people.

“I started working at Pamal Broadcasting that same year (2013). I started out as a promotions assistant and did that for a while. Then I was interested in being on air, talked to my boss about it, and was shown the ropes,” she explains. “I started doing overnights and then Sunday evenings. From there I actually was the promotions director for 100.7 WHUD for a little while, which is another radio station in the Pamal Broadcasting cluster. I then became the K104.7 morning show co-host and did that for three years until 2020. I was then given my own show from 10p-midnight and now I happily work the weekends and have so much fun.”

One of Siegel’s biggest accomplishments so far is learning a lot about herself by working in radio. “I learned that I am a lot stronger than I give myself credit for and I really care about radio and what it stands for,” she says. “I love being a part of doing good things for the community. I was able to start a “Pet of the Week” feature when I was on the morning show and still do it now. It makes me so happy when we are able to help local shelters and rescues get dogs and cats adopted, especially ones that have been at shelters for years. It’s nice to be able to help them get more exposure for the animals.

“One of my biggest challenges in the business so far was overcoming being self-conscious,” says Siegel. “I feel like when I first started out and was with other people who had been doing radio for years, I just felt I didn’t know anything, and everyone knew more than I did. I was the new kid on the block. Over time I feel like I’ve really found my voice and what I care about and have become much more confident in myself and what I can contribute to a radio station.”

When I asked Siegel about her thoughts on the use of AI in radio, she shared the majority of opinions that most in the business do. “To be honest it is a little scary!” She says. “What I love most about local radio is that it is, in fact, LOCAL. When you hear live local jocks when you turn on your local radio station, it just hits different. That’s what makes your radio station stand out.

“I also think the younger audience is so important for success. It’s important to be out and about and listen to what they like to listen to and find out what some of their favorite activities are. Trends are always changing so it’s good to keep an ear out. The station that I work at is really good with that. Right now, Taylor Swift is one of the most famous artists ever, so we hosted a Taylor Swift dance party and had listeners win their way in. It’s all about keeping up with the trends.

“When it comes to the generation gap in the business, I’ve learned that everyone can learn from each other, and it really doesn’t matter what your age is. When I first came into the industry, I watched everyone else and tried to learn as much as I could. What I’ve realized though, is that younger generations can also teach older generations a ton. It’s just about respecting each other and listening.

“I think the younger generation is quite literally the future of the business. The eager and hungry younger soldiers are working as much as they can and trying to learn as much as they can and those are the superstars to watch out for!

“As far as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, I think it has moved a little, but I also don’t think we are where we should be. I would LOVE to see more women dominating the airwaves.”

As far as what keeps Siegel up at night, “My mind is always wandering and I am always trying to come up with new ideas to tell my boss at the radio station, she says. “I always want to try to contribute as much as I can, that’s the overachiever in me! But I do make time for balance in my life,” she says. “I love hanging out with my friends, going to a good wine bar, and going to concerts. I try to do that as much as I can, so I have a good work/life balance. And right now, I am just working on my “Pet of the Week” project, trying to get as many fur babies as possible the exposure they deserve so they can find wonderful loving homes.”

Follow Jillian Siegel on her journey on Instagram @jillibeannnn.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.