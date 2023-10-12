Think Subscriptions Will Skip Audio? Think Again

Media consumers have more choices than ever before: OTA radio and television, cable, satellite, and streaming services all compete for ears, eyes, and dollars. As a result, a huge subscription economy has emerged that is anticipated to grow from $635B to $1.5T by 2025 (UBS), creating unprecedented challenges and opportunities for our industry.

How can radio companies take advantage of this exploding revenue stream, one that will also cultivate and enhance relationships with viewers and listeners as well as offer additional opportunities to advertisers?

Join Antenna Media and Entertainment Lead Brendan Brady for a closer look at evolving U.S. video and audio subscription streaming ecosystems and their implications for radio and television at Forecast 2024.

You’ll learn about these exciting developments, along with how data analytics can help your brands harness the potential of streaming media and the subscription economy. And you’ll have a chance to ask him questions and hear his insights live and in person at Forecast!

Our Presenter

As Media and Entertainment Lead for Antenna, the premier data and analytics provider for subscription services, Brendan Brady is responsible for the company’s marketing efforts, driving new business, and working directly with Antenna’s media and entertainment clients, including the streaming services and the ecosystems surrounding them.

One of Antenna’s earliest hires, Brady joined the company from Endeavor, where he entered the WME mailroom program after earning his B.S. in Film & Television from Boston University.

Now in its 21st year, Forecast is broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference. Presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report and co-chaired by Catherine Badalamente of Graham Media Group and David Santrella of Salem Media Group, Forecast provides unprecedented opportunities for learning, networking, and conversation with our industry’s top leaders.

