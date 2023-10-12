The Center for Sales Strategy Celebrates Four Decades

The Center for Sales Strategy is marking its 40th anniversary, highlighting its long-term role in boosting B2B sales team performance globally through innovative sales strategies and training programs. Founded in 1983 by Steve Marx, CSS has been a reliable partner for various industries, consistently delivering impactful results and transformative solutions for enhancing sales performance.

Of the milestone, CSS CEO Matt Sunshine commented, “The 40th-anniversary celebration is not only a testament to CSS’s long-standing success but also a reflection of its dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in sales strategy. Over the years, CSS has adapted to the changing needs of the business world, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to help clients achieve their sales goals.”

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of the work we do with our clients and the results we’ve been able to accomplish alongside them,” added Sunshine. “Our core values of quality, integrity, and responsiveness, weave into everything we do at CSS, and we are excited to see what’s on the horizon for the next 40 years!”