RadioStar 2024 Announces Its Top 7

Global talent competition RadioStar is gearing up for the climax of its 6th annual competition. Now in its sixth year, the event has reached its “Final 7” phase, featuring a diverse set of contestants from the UK, Canada, and Nigeria.

The event, started by OnAirCoach’s Tracey Lee, has grown in recent years to feature judges from radio’s upper edges, like Tracy Johnson and Fred Jacobs. With its focus on fostering talent and aspirations, RadioStar serves as a stepping stone for individuals eager to break into the media world. The platform has already bridged the gap between dreams and reality for previous contestants, building a unique community of media professionals.

The remaining contenders are:

Benjamin Udoh – Lagos, Nigeria

Simon Aberley – Fort Wiliam, Scotland

Ben Ellis – Birmingham, UK

Grace Nicoll – Inverness, Scotland

Sarah Nick – Kelowna, Canada

Mary Anne Ivison – Ottawa, Canada

Alex Irons – London, UK

RadioStar’s “Final 5” contestants will be announced on October 15th.