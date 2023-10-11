Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch Their First Podcast Network

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Blind Nil Media has partnered with The Roost Podcast Network, a division of Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros Discovery, for the launch of a new Texas-based podcast network called Blind Nil Audio.

“Stories that elevate, voices to celebrate” is the tagline under which the network will operate. Among the initial programs are 50 Fires: A Conversation of Money and Meaning, hosted by Carl Richards, which aims to provoke deep discussions about the world of finance. Another offering is This Morning Walk, a well-established series hosted by Libby DeLana and Alex Elle, focusing on the transformative power of simple daily walks.

With this venture, Blind Nil Media expands its storytelling reach into the growing podcast arena. This partnership also marks a significant milestone for The Roost. As part of the collaboration, Blind Nil Media will gain access to The Roost’s multi-platform sales team.

The Roost Podcast Network Head AJ Feliciano said, “Chip and Joanna have a distinct vision for programming that will resonate with their community and welcome more listeners. As a Texan myself, I appreciate their dedication to building a storytelling platform that will support the thriving podcast industry in the state. I am excited to see what we can create together.”

“We believe in the power of storytelling and are excited to explore new formats with this platform,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “The Roost has done incredible things in podcasts and we’re thrilled to bring our teams together to see what new voices and stories there are to share with the world.”