ODU Welcomes Wolff and Deberry To The Radio Booth

Old Dominion University Athletics has welcomed two familiar faces as radio color analysts for the men’s and women’s basketball: Dennis Wolff and Shonda Deberry.

Wolff previously served for six years as the Director of Basketball Operations for the ODU men’s team. His tenure was marked by helping the team secure a Conference USA Regular Season Championship and a Conference USA Tournament Championship in 2019. Before ODU, he held various coaching positions, including as head women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech and a 15-year stint at Boston University, where he became the winningest coach in the school’s history.

Deberry, on the other hand, is an ODU alumnus who played for the women’s basketball team from 1992 to 1996. Over her career, she scored 1,096 points in 125 games and was part of four CAA Tournament championship teams. Deberry currently works as a guidance counselor in the Norfolk Public Schools system.

Old Dominion University Sports Properties General Manager Scott Bailey expressed, “We are excited to have Dennis and Shonda join our broadcasting team. It is great that they have ties to ODU, and we look forward to the insight they can provide, with Dennis as a former coach and Shonda as a player.”