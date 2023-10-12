Lavar Burton Plays ‘Sound Detective’ In Upcoming Sirius Podcast

Lavar Burton’s podcast Sound Detectives makes its debut on SiriusXM on November 1. The series is a joint venture between SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios and LeVar Burton Entertainment. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

The actor and literacy advocate plays an inventive audiophile who starts investigating disappearing sounds. He’s joined by Detective Hunch, a gifted investigator, and Audie the Ear, a talkative human ear with a talent for solving puzzles. As they dig deeper, it becomes evident that there’s more complexity to Burton’s character than initially assumed.

Sound Detectives is designed for listeners aged five and up and will run for ten episodes.

The cast includes LeVar Burton, best known for Reading Rainbow, Vinny Thomas as Detective Hunch, and Jessica McKenna as Audie. The creative team behind the podcast comprises Julia Smith and Joanna Sokolowski, who are also the executive producers along with Josephine Martorana from Stitcher Studios and several members from LeVar Burton Entertainment.