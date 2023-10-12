Mike Jones, Tamo Alternate Into New Roles At iHeart’s DC101

iHeartMedia Washington DC has announced changes to its on-air lineup at alternative DC101 (WWDC). Starting October 13, Mike Jones will slide up into PM Drive, while Tamo will step in as his Midday successor, in addition to taking on Music Director and APD roles.

Tamo will host It’s Tamo Time! following Elliot in the Morning. Tamo joined DC101 in 2020 and has previously worked at KYSR in Los Angeles and WEND-FM in Charlotte. Jones has been with DC101 for 17 years, previously on-air at WHFS in Baltimore and 92.3 K-Rock in New York City.

iHeart DC Director of Rock Programming Dustin Matthews said, “For nearly 50 years, the success of DC101 has been rooted in larger-than-life personalities who are passionate about the music and put the audience first. Mike Jones and Tamo are two shining examples of that legacy, uniquely connecting to the DMV through the music, lifestyle, and certainly humor. I’m thrilled to watch them grow in their new roles as part of the ongoing evolution of this iconic brand.”

Jones said, “I’ve held the title of the Midday Princess for a long time and now I’m excited to be the leader of The Afternoon Adventure on DC101. Thanks to Dustin Matthews, Aaron Hyland, Jeff Kapugi, my mom, the Big Man upstairs, and everyone for this opportunity!”

Tamo added, “It’s Tamo Time! sees the sun! Beyond excited to follow the best morning show in radio, EITM, and to join forces with Dustin Matthews on the programming side to bring his vision of making the mighty DC101 even more of a behemoth!”