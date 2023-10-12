Columbus Blue Jackets Renew Flagship Deal With Tegna’s WBNS

The Columbus Blue Jackets have renewed their long-standing radio partnership with Tegna’s Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan (WBNS-FM). The team announced that 97.1 The Fan will remain the club’s flagship radio station, airing all preseason, regular season, and playoff games.

The partnership also includes expanded Blue Jackets content across 97.1 The Fan’s digital platforms. Fans can expect daily segments called CBJ Daily on Morning Juice during the hockey season, as well as regular appearances by Blue Jackets players.

Returning for the season are pre- and post-game coverage, including a 30-minute pre-game show for regular-season games and additional coverage during the playoffs. The weekly show The Inside Edge, hosted by Blue Jackets broadcasters Bob McElligott and Jody Shelley, is also back.

Special features like Season Preview, NHL Draft shows, and the Hockey & Hounds segment will continue to be part of the programming. Any games that conflict with the Fan’s schedule will be broadcast on iHeartMedia’s Columbus Alternative 105.7 (WXZX).

Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory said, “We are very pleased to extend the partnerships with 97.1 The Fan and iHeartMedia’s Columbus Alternative 105.7 to provide our fans comprehensive coverage. Both 97.1 The Fan and Columbus Alternative 105.7 have been and continue to be excellent partners and we are looking forward to the upcoming years of coverage.”

“As the home of Blue Jackets hockey since 2000, we are thrilled to extend this partnership for years to come,” said WBNS-FM Station Manager Cody Welling.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Jackets. It is a great time to be affiliated with a team that’s on the rise in a community that embraces them,” echoed iHeartMedia Columbus SVP Programming Michael McCoy.