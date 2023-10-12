KCMO Expands, Completes Cumulus Kansas City Changes

Cumulus Media Kansas City has added the 95.7 FM frequency to KCMO Talk Radio’s existing simulcast on 710 AM and 103.7 FM. The tri-cast signal aims to provide comprehensive coverage across the entire Kansas City market and beyond.

The station also unveiled adjustments to its weekday programming lineup. The schedule now features the local Pete Mundo Mornings, along with Ray Stevens, Dan Bongino, Ben Shapiro, The Dave Ramsey Show, and Mark Levin at various times throughout the day.

Cumulus Kansas City Regional Vice President/Market Manager Donna Baker, “Today Cumulus Kansas City completes the market transformation of our dominant cluster. With recent moves for Kansas City’s Hip Hop and R&B – now Power 105.1, 107.3 The Vibe All The Hits, and now adding 95.7 FM to the simulcast of 710 AM and 103.7 FM for a tri-cast of KCMO Talk, we have the right formats on the right signals reaching the entire Kansas City community. Congratulations to Program Director Pete Mundo and our leadership team for their tireless work on this important step forward.”

Cumulus Kansas City OM Jim Fox added, “Leading the conversation with live and local shows and the biggest national names, KCMO Talk Radio is trusted on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Kansas/Missouri state line. The 95.7 signal reach allows even more listeners the opportunity to contribute to these discussions every day.”

KCMO PD Pete Mundo commented, “KCMO has a rich history. As we often say, ‘If it’s IN KCMO, it’s ON KCMO.’ These legacy call letters have been synonymous with shows that engage the audience in conversations about local and national issues that impact their everyday lives. The addition of 95.7 FM provides a crystal-clear audio experience for our rapidly growing fan base and I’m excited to even better serve Talk Radio listeners across the Kansas City region.”