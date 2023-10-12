Audacy Alternative VP Christine Malovetz To Program Seattle’s End

Audacy Seattle’s 107.7 The End (KNDD) has appointed Christine Malovetz to programming duties. This change comes as Regional VP of Alternative John Allers, who programs multiple markets for Audacy, is focusing on the relaunch of Live 105 (KITS) in San Francisco.

Malovetz began her career at her hometown station WBRU in Providence, RI. She later moved through the ranks in Philadelphia at Y100 and Chicago’s Q101 before joining Audacy in 2018. She was promoted to Vice President of Alternative Programming and Operations in January and also oversees programming for WDZH in Detroit, WRXL in Richmond, and WINS-HD2 in New York City.

Audacy Seattle Market Manager Jack Hutchison expressed, “A very big thank you to John Allers for all of his hard work and focus around 107.7 The End over these past few years. John worked with the entire End team to get us to a much better place…Thank you John and welcome Christine!”