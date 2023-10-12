Mitch Mahan Making Moves At Saga Communications’ Jonesboro

Mitch Mahan has been appointed as the new Operations Manager for Saga Communications’ Jonesboro Radio Group, succeeding Rob West. West is moving on to co-host mornings at Saga’s Beaver 100.3 (WVVR) in Clarksville, TN.

Mahan has been with the group since 2019, serving as the Program Director for 100.5 The Eagle (KEGI) and 98.5 The Outlaw (KJBX-HD2). Before joining Jonesboro Radio Group, he was the Program Director at East Arkansas Broadcasters’ KFIN and had an 11-year tenure at WIRK in West Palm Beach, FL.

The group is now actively searching for a new program director and air talent to manage 104.9 The Fox (KDXY) and Hot AC Mix 106.3 (KJBX).

Jonesboro Radio Group President/General Manager Trey Stafford stated, “While we hate losing Rob, we are thrilled to have a programming professional like Mitch already on our team. Mitch knows good, solid, local, community radio. The kind of radio we do. He will build on what is already a solid programming foundation as we aggressively search for his programming partner to join us here in Jonesboro.”

“My time with Saga’s Jonesboro operation has been incredible,” Mahan said. “The chance to oversee these great stations is a super opportunity. I am grateful.”