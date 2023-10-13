iHeart Minneapolis Going Into The Wild For Five More Years

The Minnesota Wild and iHeartMedia Minneapolis have renewed their partnership through the 2027-28 NHL season, extending their 13-year collaboration. The agreement ensures that KFAN 100.3 will remain the official radio flagship for broadcasting all of the Wild’s preseason, regular season, and Stanley Cup Playoff games.

KFAN 100.3 will continue its existing programming, including Wild Weekly and Wild Fanline, and will introduce a new show, Beyond the Pond, starting December 30. Pre-game and post-game shows will be available on the station’s website and the iHeartRadio App.

Minnesota Sports and Entertainment CEO Matt Majka said, “KFAN 100.3 and iHeartMedia have been fantastic partners for the last 12 seasons, providing the State of Hockey with engaging and extensive coverage of our team. We’re thrilled Wild fans will continue to enjoy the tremendous programming KFAN 100.3 provides for another five years.”

iHeartMedia Market President Greg Alexander commented, “The Wild organization is a great partner, and we are excited to be broadcasting their games for the next five years,” said Greg Alexander, Market President for iHeartMedia. “With such a loyal fan base spanning the state, we see many opportunities to provide the dynamic and extensive coverage loyal fans want.”

iHeartSports President Kevin LeGrett added, “We are thrilled to continue the amazing partnership with the Minnesota Wild. With this extension we will continue to build upon the innovative coverage of the team, incorporate streaming and podcasting elements as well as collaborate on events that will enhance the Wild’s brand throughout the country!”