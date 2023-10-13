Show Us Your Blast From The Past: Dick Bouchard, WNRI

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past is from Dick Bouchard.

“In 1958-59 when this picture was taken, I had been on the air for 3-4 years, having started at WNRI in Nov. of 1955. Yes, I was just 17 and was a full time DJ/announcer back then, fresh out of high school. They called me Rockin’ Dick, so you know which artists I featured!

Now, I am CEO of the same radio station, WNRI-1380 AM & 99.9 FM. I am 84 years old and still do some air work and double as chief engineer.”

Keep on rockin’, Dick! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

