SiriusXM Preps NHL Network Radio To Take Center Ice

SiriusXM has announced its plans for the 2023-24 NHL season, including live play-by-play broadcasts, analysis, and special programming. The coverage will be available through SiriusXM NHL Network Radio starting Tuesday, October 10.

The radio channel is entering its 19th season and will feature a lineup of former players and analysts, including Mike Johnson, Anthony Stewart, and Martin Biron among others. Regular contributors such as Gord Stellick, Linda Cohn, and Elliotte Friedman will also return to offer their insights and previews for all 32 NHL teams.

French-language broadcasts for Montreal Canadiens games will be available on Attitude Franco (channel 163). Fans can also search for their favorite NHL team’s name in the SiriusXM app for team-specific content, including podcasts and player interviews.

The season kicks off with a tripleheader broadcast on October 10, starting with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Nashville Predators. The night will conclude with a game between the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Seattle Kraken. Additionally, listeners can tune in for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on October 29.