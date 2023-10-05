Jennifer Butt Flies With Costa Eagle As Laconia Sales Manager

Jennifer Butt is joining Costa Eagle Media Radio Group’s Moose 103.3 (WHNM) as its new Local Sales Manager. Located in Laconia, NH, the station is set to benefit from Butt’s eight years of experience in the radio industry at Binnie Media.

In her new role, Jennifer will spearhead the sales team, while also focusing on generating new advertising avenues for local businesses. She will also be instrumental in creating partnerships aimed at fostering growth for the station’s clients.

Butt commented, “I am truly excited to join The Moose 103.3FM family and to contribute to the continued success of this dynamic radio station. I look forward to working with our talented team to help local businesses thrive and connect with our dedicated audience.”

In their release, WHNM stated management is, “Confident that Jennifer Butt’s expertise and passion for the radio industry will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality content and advertising solutions to our community.”