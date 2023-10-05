Super Hi-Fi Brings Dynamic Ad Insertion To Triton Digital Suite

Super Hi-Fi and Triton Digital have announced a strategic partnership for ad delivery for radio stations. By integrating Triton Digital’s Dynamic Ad Insertion technology into Super Hi-Fi’s Program Director product, radio producers can monetize their content with targeted audio ads.

Super Hi-Fi Chief Business Officer John Bolton stated, “Our aim has always been to make Super Hi-Fi a simple and potent solution for radio’s innovators by partnering with other leaders in the space to create a one-stop solution for radio experience production. This is another step on that journey.”

Triton Digital VP Content Delivery Hugo Martel commented, “Our goal has always been to bring the most comprehensive stack of audio advertising solutions to the radio market, and that includes partnering with other leaders from the ad tech, podcasting and radio industries.”