Radio Ink Announces The Forecast 2024 Lineup

Radio Ink is giving a first look at broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference. The highly-anticipated Forecast 2024 is on November 15 at the Harvard Club in New York City, packed with executive-level panels and discussions offering insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of broadcast media.

From economic predictions to artificial intelligence’s role in broadcasting, the event promises a deep dive into the industry’s most pressing issues and emerging trends.

Morning Sessions

The day kicks off at 8:30a with a panel on Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2024. Moderated by Andrew Rosen, Partner at Miller Kaplan, the discussion will examine how upcoming political events and economic policies might impact broadcast revenue. The panel features insights from Vincent LeTang, EVP at MAGNA, Nicole Ovadia, VP at BIA Advisory Services, and Steve Passwaiter, President of Silver Oak Political.

In what’s sure to be one of the day’s most talked about sessions, radio vet Randy Michaels will explore Prospects for Broadcast Media as an Investment in 2024. John Catsimatidis, Owner of Red Apple Media/WABC, and Robert L. Heymann, Director at Media Services Group, will join the discussion.

Justin Sasso, President/CEO of the Colorado Broadcasters Association, will moderate a session called Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives. Vincent Benedetto of Bold Gold Media Group and Melody Spann Cooper of Midway Broadcasting Corporation will share their strategies for success in local markets.

Midday Highlights

Titled The News Is the News, Lou Paskalis, CEO and Founder of AJL Advisory will delve into the challenges and opportunities of producing news in the broadcasting space.

The luncheon program is sponsored by CNN NEWSource and will feature a Broadcast Leadership Award presentation to Diane Sutter. Following the award, bestselling author and Radio Masters Sales Summit crowd-favorite Anthony Iannarino will deliver a talk on The Negativity Fast, focusing on positive leadership.

Afternoon Deep Dives

The afternoon sessions begin with Signals of Change: Exploring Broadcasters, FCC, and Congressional Dynamics, moderated by Frank Montero, Managing Partner at Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth. Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes will follow, with a discussion on The Promise and Pitfalls of AI Technology in Broadcasting. Panelists include Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley and Nick Locascio, Co-founder/CEO of Booth AI, among others.

The Grand Finale

The event will wrap up with the always-anticipated Executive Super Session, this year moderated by Skyview Networks President/CEO Steve Jones. This session will feature Salem Media Group CEO and Forecast 2024 Radio Chair David Santrella, Townsquare Media CEO Bill Wilson, Graham Media Group CEO Catherine Badalamente, and Gray Television Co-CEO/President Pat LaPlatney discussing the future of broadcasting.

Whether you’re an investor, a broadcaster, or just keen on understanding the future of the media landscape, Forecast 2024 promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. Register now on the event site.