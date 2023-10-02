FCC Remains Full With Carr and Starks Reconfirmations

The US Senate has reconfirmed the appointments of FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks, rounding out the Commission under Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The confirmation comes shortly after Anna Gomez was sworn in as the fifth Commissioner.

“Brendan has been a dedicated public servant during his time at the FCC. I look forward to continuing working together to find common ground, including on efforts to improve network resiliency and on critical national security matters,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel in a statement.

“In addition, I want to congratulate Geoffrey for his ongoing commitment to public service and for his important contributions to the agency and its work. His invaluable insights at the Commission have helped us reach more communities through the Affordable Connectivity Program, and I’m excited to continue our successful partnerships to help more households remain connected.”

NAB President/CEO Curtis LeGeyt also extended his congratulations, saying, “Broadcasters value their commitment and leadership, and thank them for their work to ensure our ability to grow our life-line service to the benefit of viewers and listeners across the country. We are eager to continue working with Commissioners Starks and Carr, and the full Commission, to modernize policies that allow local broadcasters to best serve our communities.”