Jacobs Media Celebrates 40 Years In The Radio Industry

Announced as a fledgling venture at the NAB Radio Show, Jacobs Media is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founded by Fred Jacobs, the radio research and consulting firm has made an indelible mark on the industry, instrumental in launching the Classic Rock and Edge Alternative formats.

Co-operated by brothers Fred and Paul Jacobs since the mid-’90s, the firm has received numerous accolades over the years, including awards from Radio Ink, Radio & Records, and All Access.

It conducted the industry’s first email database-driven research study, Techsurvey, in 2004, and initiated innovative ethnographic studies like the Bedroom Project and Goin’ Mobile. Jacobs Media also ventured into mobile apps with jacapps in 2008 and hosted various conferences and sessions connecting radio with other industries. The company’s blog, JacoBLOG, has been a resource for radio professionals since 2005.

To mark the four-decade milestone, Jacobs is teasing plans to launch a new industry initiative in 2024. “We’ve got something in the works we anticipate will become a go-to event for media pros in both the broadcast and digital realms. Fred and I plan to continue our quest to rack up even more Delta miles as we pursue the next phase of the company’s development,” said Paul.

“We could not have worked for all these companies and endured for four decades without the confidence and trust of some true media giants. We are especially grateful to the many broadcasters who believed in us early on. It’s been an incredible ride for us these past 40 years. We doubt we’ll be around to celebrate four more decades of Jacobs Media, but we’ve got plenty of gas in the tank, and ready to tackle the next set of media challenges and opportunities. Thanks to everyone who we’ve been associated with these past 40 years,” added Fred.