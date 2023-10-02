Oops, We Made A Mistake

(By Pat Bryson) Fact: It is five times more expensive to generate new customers than to keep existing ones. The Gallup organization tells us this, and we all know it to be true. We also know that we humans make mistakes that can sometimes upset our clients to the point that we might lose them. How do we keep this from happening?

Making a mistake can give us the opportunity to make a raving fan of our client. But it depends on how we respond to the mistake and how we rectify it.

First, respond as quickly as you know there is a problem. Putting off dealing with the situation, even if it might be unpleasant, will only make the situation worse. Call or, if possible, go to see the client in person. Explain the mistake. Take responsibility. Be honest.

Ask your unhappy customer three questions:

What has happened? What should have happened? What can I do to make it right?

Much of the time, what they ask us to do is much less than we would have been willing to do. Do what they ask, if at all possible. If you can do more than they ask, you have the opportunity to strengthen your relationship with them. They will remember the way you responded to the situation.

Write a follow-up note apologizing for the problem and outlining what you are doing to correct it.

Clients understand that we are all human and that sometimes we foul up. If we handle the situation quickly and professionally, we can create an even stronger relationship with our client.

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.