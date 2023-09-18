RAB’s ‘Radio On Main Street’ Adds Video For New Season

The Radio Advertising Bureau is rolling out a new season of its Radio On Main Street podcast. This season will explore the unique relationships radio’s on-air personalities share with their audiences, emphasizing their role in shaping behavior and brand perception.

The inaugural episode features a conversation between RAB President Erica Farber and WTOP afternoon drive anchor Shawn Anderson. WTOP serves the Washington, DC region with news, traffic, and weather updates. Farber and Anderson discuss the trust and emotional connection that radio personalities have built with their communities. These on-air talents not only entertain but also educate and inform, thereby creating avenues for businesses to boost brand awareness and sales.

The series will continue to unfold over the coming months and, for the first time, will also be available in video format on YouTube.