GBH and PRX Drive Into Boston History In ‘The Big Dig’

GBH News and PRX have announced a new nine-part podcast series, The Big Dig, set to premiere on September 27. This date marks the 40th anniversary of the announcement to rebuild Boston’s deteriorating elevated highway underground by then-Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis.

The series will dissect the cynicism about American infrastructure through the lens of the nation’s most costly highway project. Lead Producer and Host Ian Coss of PRX Productions takes the listener from the project’s idealistic beginnings to its controversial outcomes, scrutinizing what went right and what went wrong.

The podcast also marks GBH News’ first significant venture into limited series podcasting. A radio version of the program will be available to stations nationwide in November.

The narrative starts with Fred Salvucci, an anti-highway activist who proposed the ambitious idea. The podcast will cover the project’s journey through Washington DC politics, local disputes, technical hurdles, and environmental issues. As the tunnels were built, the project faced increasing costs and allegations of mismanagement, making its legacy a subject of debate.

“The megaproject known as the Big Dig embodies the deep cynicism afflicting American infrastructure today,” said Coss. “Our podcast takes listeners on a decades-long journey from an idealistic vision to a political public relations disaster as we grapple with the lessons it offers for today’s ambitious undertakings.”

GBH News General Manager of News Pam Johnston commented, “The earliest known use of the phrase the Big Dig dates back to a GBH news program in the 1980s that focused on the project, an anecdote that underscores GBH’s enduring commitment to this story and to quality local journalism that shapes our understanding of the issues impacting Massachusetts and beyond.”

PRX Chief of Business Development and Content Jason Saldanha stated, “We’re proud to join our public media collaborators at GBH in Boston to bring listeners The Big Dig. The podcast will hit close to home for listeners across the region and through impactful audio storytelling, it will provide listeners anywhere with a greater understanding of critical issues today, including local government and public works.”