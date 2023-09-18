Country Star Jelly Roll Featured In Knight’s ‘Music Saved Me’

Buzz Knight Media Productions has released the second episode of its podcast Music Saved Me, featuring BMG Nashville singer-songwriter Jelly Roll. Hosted by radio and TV personality Lynn Hoffman, the podcast explores the healing and transformative aspects of music.

Designed to resonate with those who find solace in music, particularly in dealing with mental health issues, the series offers an intimate look at artists’ lives.

Producer Buzz Knight emphasized the significance of having Jelly Roll as a guest, saying, “As we began thinking about the Music Saved Me Podcast, we set our sights on getting Jelly Roll on as a guest to tell his powerful and inspiring story and we’re so glad we did. His spirit embodies the mission of our podcast.”

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms, the episode aims to provide listeners with hope and inspiration through authentic conversations with musicians.