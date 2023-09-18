‘Beyond the Fog Radio’ Bridges With San Francisco Magazine

Beyond the Fog Radio, a podcast that delves into San Francisco’s iconic personalities and neighborhoods is teaming up with San Francisco Magazine. The podcast is co-hosted by Beyond the Fog Radio Producer Susan Brown, a San Francisco native and documentary director, along with Jae Yee and Michaela Joy O’Shea.

The collaboration will feature monthly cover stories from the magazine, starting with its September feature on Rachel Skelly, the creative force behind Cast Jewelry.

Brown, initially engaged in curating local experiences through her touring company Beyond the Fog, had to pivot her business strategy due to the pandemic. A conversation with her friend and current co-host, Yee, sparked the idea to transition Beyond the Fog into a podcast platform.

“We feel a connection with our shared passion to celebrate the people, culture, food, politics and arts of the San Francisco Bay Area, and we look forward to diving into their stories,” said Brown.

“San Francisco Magazine is thrilled to partner with Beyond the Fog Radio, Susan Brown, and the entire BTF team. As the City moves toward rebuilding an even brighter and more prosperous future, there is nothing more important than retaining stories of where San Francisco has been, and is going in the coming months and years. There is no one better than Susan Brown to truly be San Francisco’s storyteller,” said Sharyn Bires, Group Publisher of San Francisco Magazine.