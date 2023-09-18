Assistant Program Director/Sports Caster

Professional Requirements:– A Bachelors Degree in journalism, broadcasting or related field.-At least (2) years’ experience in broadcasting or related field.– Working experience can be substituted for the educational requirements.

Core Responsibilities:

– Responsible for research, recommendations and implementation of approved national shows and content of local shows on KMFO-AM 1240.

-Work closely with sales people and clients to enhance advertising strategies and campaigns on air and online.

-Assist in coverage of sports and sporting events, newswriting and fill in for the morning news program.

-Act as an administrator on social media accounts, proficiently and accurately adding news, and company happenings. This includes, but not limited to: FACEBOOK, X (formerly knows as Twitter) LINKEDIN, and Instagram.

-Exude a positive image both professional and personally at the station and within the community.