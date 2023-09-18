Assistant Program Director/Sports Caster

Professional Requirements:
– A Bachelors Degree in journalism, broadcasting or related field.
-At least (2) years’ experience in broadcasting or related field.
– Working experience can be substituted for the educational requirements.
Core Responsibilities:
– Responsible for research, recommendations and implementation of approved national shows and content of local shows on KMFO-AM 1240.
-Work closely with sales people and clients to enhance advertising strategies and campaigns on air and online.
-Assist in coverage of sports and sporting events, newswriting and fill in for the morning news program.
-Act as an administrator on social media accounts, proficiently and accurately adding news, and company happenings. This includes, but not limited to: FACEBOOK, X (formerly knows as Twitter) LINKEDIN, and Instagram.
-Exude a positive image both professional and personally at the station and within the community.Call or email Audra Caine: [email protected] or call 573-431-2000.