Queensland Podcast Welcomes Tourists With Disabilities

The Australian state of Queensland has teamed up with The Peers Project to introduce a new podcast called Accessed That, which aims to make travel more accessible for people with disabilities. The podcast, out now, seeks to educate the tourism sector on the unique requirements of travelers with disabilities while also encouraging unrestricted travel.

Each episode is hosted by Oliver Hunter, a comedian living with Cerebral Palsy, and Karni Liddell, a Paralympic swimmer and TV presenter diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. They discuss firsthand travel experiences with their guests, who also have various disabilities. Hunter emphasizes that the podcast offers valuable, firsthand reviews from those with lived experiences.

Accessed That will feature guests like TikTok star Jimmy Jan and artist Prue Stevenson, and is set to launch on August 28, 2023, with weekly episode releases. To further promote accessible tourism, Tourism and Events Queensland plans to roll out a marketing campaign that includes above-the-line placements and targeted advertising.

Hunter said, “For people with a disability, the best resource to prepare for anything, especially travel, is to hear direct from others with lived experiences. Firsthand reviews are what the Accessed That podcast offers. Each episode is filled with experiences straight from the horse’s mouth.”

The Peers Project CEO Michelle Akhidenor said, “Queensland’s focus on inclusivity is something we greatly admire, and is directly aligned with The Peers Project’s mission to raise diverse voices and stories through the powerful medium of podcasts. Bringing a podcast project like this to life for Queensland, and the incredible guests and hosts who have shared their stories, is an opportunity the scale of which is not lost on us, and we greatly value their partnership.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe added, “Accessible tourism is a transformative $1.8 billion opportunity for the visitor economy and good jobs because Queensland is too good not to be enjoyed by everyone.”