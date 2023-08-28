A.I. Lends A Financial Hand In ‘Money Assistant’ Podcast

Money News Network and Magnifi are joining forces to launch a unique podcast called Money Assistant, hosted by financial expert Nicole Lapin and Magnifi’s AI-powered assistant. The podcast aims to provide practical financial advice, leveraging both human expertise and artificial intelligence.

Money News Network CEO Nicole Lapin, a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author and former news anchor for CNN, CNBC, and Bloomberg, will guide listeners through real-life financial challenges. She will be accompanied by an AI-powered version of herself, utilizing Magnifi’s technology, to offer actionable insights. The podcast’s mission is to democratize financial tools and resources, making them accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy.

Money Assistant will premiere its first full episode on September 4th, with Morgan Lavoie serving as the Executive Producer. Lavoie has previously produced popular podcasts like Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and Just B with Bethenny Frankel.

“I have spent my career working to democratize the financial tools that have previously only been accessible to the rich,” said Nicole Lapin. ”I’m bullish on AI as a tool to narrow the wealth gap. We at MNN are excited to partner with Magnifi, because they’re driven by the same mission.”

Magnifi COO Tom Van Horn commented, “Enabling more people to understand and benefit from the power of informed, responsible investing has always been our northstar for Magnifi. With Money Assistant, we’re able to take another big step toward helping Americans see how financially capable they truly are and recognize they’re not alone as they try to unlock their financial goals — much in the same way Nicole Lapin has done in so many of her other endeavors.”