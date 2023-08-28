Marketron Releases New Overview Of Digital Media Sales

On Monday, Marketron unveiled The Ultimate Guide to Digital Sales Compensation for Media Companies, a new resource aimed at assisting media companies in optimizing their digital sales compensation strategies. The publication comes with a commission and margin calculator to aid sales managers and leaders in developing effective commission structures.

The guide covers topics including an overview of digital sales compensation factors, an analysis of five commonly used compensation models, and data on the most frequently employed models in the broadcast and media industry. It also delves into the relationship between compensation, recruitment, and retention, offering strategic insights for media companies as they evolve and look to attract new talent.

The calculator included in the guide allows users to interactively explore four different commission models. Users can tailor the models to their specific needs and download the results in a PDF format for further discussion with their leadership teams.

Marketron Director of Sales Enablement Services Jeff Ulrich said, “We know commission and compensation are both a concern and an opportunity for the industry. By offering our expertise and combining it with data and a calculator, we hope the industry can use what they learn to refine their recruitment strategy and ensure their high performers stay with them. No matter where an organization is in its digital sales maturity, this information and tool are valuable.”