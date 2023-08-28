Beasley Braces For Hurricane Idalia At Florida Operations

Beasley Media Group has rolled out its emergency preparedness plans for its radio stations in Tampa Bay and Ft. Myers/Naples as Hurricane Idalia approaches the Florida coast. The storm is expected to be Category 3 or higher when it makes landfall in the States starting late Tuesday into Wednesday.

In Tampa Bay, the Florida-based media group has partnered with ABC Action News to broadcast meteorological updates every hour when required. Beasley Tampa Morning Shows are also gearing up for potentially earlier broadcasts this Wednesday, depending on the storm’s path. Both local and national digital content teams are working to keep their websites and social media channels updated.

For the Ft. Myers/Naples market, the radio cluster has specific provisions in case the storm shifts its path. Starting Monday at 5 pm, hourly on-air updates will be provided, increasing to twice an hour on Tuesday evening. Key personalities like Tom Calacooci, Gina Burch, Marija, as well as Board Ops Rick Church and Roger Marley, will be on duty throughout the storm.

In both markets, engineers are on standby with generators, prepared to keep the stations on air regardless of where Idalia makes landfall. In-car dashboard messaging through QUU will also be utilized to disseminate timely information.

Beasley CCO Justin Chase said, “When there’s a storm or any other emergency in our markets, it’s all hands-on deck at Beasley. Starting last week, we began making plans in Tampa and Fort Myers and we’re ready to go. Our talented live and local teams are dedicated to serving and informing our community.”