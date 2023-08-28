James Brown To Receive NAB’s Highest Honor At Marconis

The National Association of Broadcasters will honor Hall of Fame sportscaster James Brown as the recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Service Award in October. NAB’s most prestigious honor will be presented to Brown at the Marconi Awards Dinner during NAB Show New York.

Brown, commonly known to fans as “JB,” has a storied career in sports broadcasting, marked by three Emmy Awards. He has been the host of a nationally syndicated radio show on Sporting News Radio, as well as a long career in television as host of The NFL Today, Inside the NFL, and Thursday Night Football.

Starting his career in Washington, D.C., Brown has not only become an icon in sports but also serves as a special correspondent for CBS News, contributing to award-winning shows like CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News. He’s an active philanthropist, supporting several charitable organizations and is an ordained minister.

In addition to the award ceremony, Brown will engage in a special one-on-one session with NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, discussing his multifaceted career, his views on sportscasting, and his philanthropic efforts.

LeGeyt said, “James Brown is a broadcast legend both for his captivating work on-air and his commitment to his community. His dynamic talents shined brightly during his Hall-of-Fame career and made him a household name to millions of sports fans. We are excited to honor James for his significant contributions to our industry and celebrate all his accomplishments during the Marconi Radio Awards this fall.”