FCC Finalizes 2023 Radio Fees And Payment Deadline

The Federal Communications Commission has announced the Assessment and Collection of Regulatory Fees for Fiscal Year 2023. The update comes with several new features and stipulations that affect commercial AM and FM radio stations, FM translators, and FM boosters. The deadline for regulatory fee payments is set for September 20 by 11:59p ET.

This year’s most notable change is the discontinuation of the Fee Filer system. The FCC has migrated to the Commission Registration System (CORES). To make a payment, users must first register and verify their FCC username, which can then be linked to their existing FCC Registration Number.

The Commission has also moved to a mandatory electronic payment policy. Payments are only acceptable via credit card, ACH, or wire transfer. Payments made through checks, money orders, or cashier’s checks will not be accepted.

For commercial AM and FM radio stations, the fees are contingent on the station’s class and population served. Fees for new AM and FM stations with construction permits are fixed at $620 and $1,085 respectively, irrespective of station class or population. FM translators and boosters are set at $260.

Organizations with a total annual regulatory fee liability of $1,000 or less are exempt from payment for FY 2023. However, this is not a permanent exemption and needs to be re-calculated annually. More information and detailed regulatory fee structures can be found on the FCC’s website.