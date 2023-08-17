Acast Cuts Ties With Spotify Analytics Amid New Podscribe Deal

Global podcast company Acast has teamed up with Podscribe as its preferred attribution partner across all markets. As such, Acast has declared that starting September 1, it will discontinue accepting new campaigns utilizing Spotify’s Ad Analytics. This announcement comes a day after Acast’s US management team changes and expansions.

The collaboration aims to furnish Acast advertisers with complementary attribution services, allowing advertisers to impartially gauge and hone their podcast advertising campaigns across the open podcasting environment.

Being IAB-certified, Podscribe’s technology and expertise in podcast analytics will help in assessing the impact of podcast show promotion by monitoring consequent listener behavior.

Podscribe CEO and Founder Pete Birsinger said, “Working with the biggest marketplace in the open podcasting ecosystem is a natural fit for us. Our team’s dedication to providing top-notch services that help advertisers make data-driven decisions and maximize their podcast ad investments matches Acast’s scale and dominance perfectly.”

Acast CEO Ross Adams added, “Podscribe’s track record in delivering accurate and insightful attribution solutions – which are certified at the highest level – is exceptional. We also know their approach to customer satisfaction is unmatched in this space … We’re also really looking forward to seeing how the relationship will evolve. Podscribe’s innovative work in areas like YouTube modeling, ChatGPT-powered brand safety and airchecks signal progressive moves for us, our advertisers and the industry.”