Libsyn Adds Predictive Ad Targeting To Its Marketing Toolbox

Libsyn has introduced Predictive Contextual Targeting, aimed at enhancing ad targeting abilities for podcast advertisers without relying on cookies. The feature allows advertisers to fine-tune their targeting across various audience segments, such as Pet Owners, Big Box Store Customer, Interest in Home Improvement, and Life Stage – Retirement, among others.

The technology behind Predictive Contextual Targeting involves advanced speech-to-text transcription and intelligent categorization. It extracts and classifies content from thousands of podcast episodes into hundreds of subcategories, ensuring precise ad delivery based on listener preferences. Access to Libsyn’s new solution can be gained through managed or programmatic deals across popular Demand-Side Platforms.

Libsyn will showcase the feature alongside the company’s complete podcast advertising platform at Podcast Movement 2023 in Denver from August 21-24.

Libsyn AdvertiseCast Chief Revenue Officer Dave Hanley said, “The launch of Predictive Contextual Targeting underscores our dedication to empowering advertisers with advanced targeting capabilities to achieve their brand goals, whether it’s direct response or brand awareness.”