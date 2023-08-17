NHPR’s ‘This Is A Love Story’ Chosen By PRX Podcast Accelerator

Public media organization PRX has selected New Hampshire Public Radio to participate in the 2023 PRX Journalism Podcast Accelerator. This intensive development and training program is supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with the goal to advance journalism practices, build trust, and reach diverse audiences.

NHPR’s entry, This Is A Love Story, is a nonfiction podcast focusing on a couple who has triumphed over trauma, foster care, racist policies, incarceration, and political disenfranchisement. Senior Producer Jack Rodolico, who will serve as the host and reporter, describes the podcast as being about “the only thing that matters: love.”

The PRX Podcast Accelerator training will take place from August to October 2023. NHPR plans to release This Is A Love Story in early November.

NHPR Director of On Demand Audio Rebecca Lavoie expressed her excitement about the opportunity, noting, “Being accepted into the Podcast Accelerator is a tremendous opportunity for our team to bring this story into the world.”

She acknowledged the challenges in finding the right resources and placement for the podcast within NHPR’s portfolio but believes that the support from the program will help This Is A Love Story reach its full potential.