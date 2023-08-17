SiriusXM, ‘NPR News Now’ Top Triton’s July 2023 Podcast Ranker

Triton Digital has released its US Podcast Ranker for July 2023 reporting period, which reflects a stable industry with familiar names holding strong positions. Once again, SiriusXM Podcast Network is sitting at the top of the Top Sales Networks Report with 52.2 million Average Weekly Downloads and 13.7 million Average Weekly Users.

Wondery and NPR retained their respective spots at numbers two and three. Wondery saw a slight increase in downloads to 35.3 million and a decrease in users to 8.4 million, while NPR recorded 31.0 million downloads and 5.9 million users.

The top three podcasts based on downloads remained familiar, with NPR News Now (NPR) holding the first place. Crime Junkie (audiochuck) rose to second place, and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) remained in third. In terms of total listenership, Crime Junkie retained the lead, followed by Dateline NBC, with SmartLess (Wondery) climbing to the third position.

The reporting period saw the debut of RedHanded (Wondery) in both listeners and downloads categories, and 5 Things (Wondery) for listeners.