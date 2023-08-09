All Honesty For Kristin Cavallari In New Podcast With Dear Media

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, known for Laguna Beach, The Hills, and Very Cavallari, is launching a new podcast in collaboration with Dear Media. Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari will center around “all things relationships,” including topics on family, parenthood, dating, wellness, career, food, fitness, and spirituality.

The series is set to premiere on September 12. Episodes, to be released every Tuesday, will feature special guests ranging from celebrities to experts. NFL player Travis Kelce is slated to be the first guest on the podcast.

Cavallari said, “The timing couldn’t be more perfect. I was looking for a new challenge, and coming off of the enjoyment of the Back To The Beach podcast, I thought doing my own could be really fun. I love having the freedom to talk about whatever I want and getting to choose guests who have great stories and can hopefully make people laugh, give them real takeaways, and/or inspire them.”

Dear Media President Paige Port expressed her excitement, adding, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kristin with a new weekly chat shown on Dear Media. The audience loved her unfiltered take on Back to the Beach, and week after week asked for more! The audience can expect just that in this new podcast. Kristin is not holding back! It’s a perfect addition to the Dear Media roster and we are excited to bring this show to new audiences.”