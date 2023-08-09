‘Take Another Look’ At Street Art In Albuquerque City Podcast

Albuquerque’s Department of Arts & Culture debuted its new podcast, Take Another Look, to explore the city’s philosophy on public art, its history, and ongoing projects. Joni Palmer, a University of New Mexico lecturer specializing in city planning and design, hosts the podcast.

The premiere episode features a discussion involving the city’s Public Art Urban Enhancement Division manager, Sherri Brueggemann, and public art expert Erika Doss. Subsequent episodes will be released every second Wednesday.

Albuquerque’s Public Art Urban Enhancement Division manager Sherri Brueggemann said, “In the vibrant tapestry of Albuquerque’s artistic landscape, our public art stands tall, a testament to the city’s boundless creativity. I invite you to catch our captivating new podcast, Take Another Look: What is Public Art?, and delve into the fascinating history, techniques, trends, challenges, and diverse perspectives that shape the essence of our city’s artistic journey.”