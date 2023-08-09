musicFIRST Lashes Out At Radio After iHeart Earnings Call

Despite more muted Q2 results hinging greatly on the ad revenue from iHeartPodcasts as opposed to OTA, musicFIRST took Tuesday’s iHeart earnings call as an opportunity to attack radio as the coalition tries to salvage the floundering American Music Fairness Act.

The criticisms arose from musicFIRST Chairman Senator Mark Pryor. In his statement, Pryor accused iHeartMedia of hypocrisy and greed, making bold claims about the company’s refusal to pay music artists for AM/FM radio plays while overlooking the complex financial landscape that broadcasters navigate.

The Senator said, “As the broadcasting giant celebrated its quarterly financial performance with investors on Wall Street, their efforts to convince lawmakers that they can’t afford to pay music artists a single cent when their music is played on AM/FM radio continue.” He went on to throw shade at the National Association of Broadcasters and “Big Radio.”

By failing to include other radio broadcasters’ second-quarter earnings results, many of whom faced net losses amid economic turbulence and the exponential rise of operating expenses, musicFIRST once again cherry-picked facts in an attempt to support their narrow narrative of big, bad radio.