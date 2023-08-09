West Ham United Is ‘Iron Cast’ In New Official Club Podcast

UK football club West Ham United has unveiled its official new podcast, Iron Cast. The podcast is set to provide fans with the latest news, views, exclusive interviews, and appearances by big-name guests, representing a new channel for engaging with the Claret and Blue Army.

The show is hosted by Chris Scull and West Ham legend James Collins, releasing new episodes every Tuesday afternoon.

The first episode kicks off with an interview with Jarrod Bowen, who scored the decisive goal that won the club’s first major trophy in over four decades. He shares personal insights about a transformative summer, including fathering twins and winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The episode also features young West Ham star Divin Mubama, who reflects on a treble-winning season, and Pablo Fornals, who details his memorable semi-final goal and the whirlwind week that included a Conference League victory and his wedding.