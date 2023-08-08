Acast Adds Direct Host-Read Pipeline To Its Creator Network

Independent podcast platform Acast has unveiled a new product named AdCollab, designed to streamline the host-read sponsorship buying process for podcasters, advertisers, and sales teams. This connects advertisers with multiple podcasters within the Acast Creator Network including WTF with Marc Maron, Shagged, Married, Annoyed, and The Higher Ground Network.

This release comes after Acast’s recent introduction of sponsorships on its self-serve advertising platform. Since April, AdCollab has undergone beta testing in the US, UK, and Sweden, and has reduced the time to book a host-read campaign by more than 85%.

Product Manager Richard Jenkins, emphasized, “Empowering podcasters to create, and to earn money from that craft is a laser focus for us at Acast. However, the process of crafting sponsorship reads has often been time-consuming and limited in scalability. We’ve developed a product to streamline the collaboration between podcasters and advertisers, while ensuring we maintain authentic and engaging ad experiences for listeners. It’s increasing efficiency, creativity, and ultimately revenue potential for content creators and brands alike.”

Acast’s Chief Product Officer Matt Macdonald pitched in, “The podcast industry was built on host-read sponsorships and at Acast, we have spent the past decade creating tools that simultaneously enable podcasters to profit from their craft and brands to increase their ROI through this advertising format, all while providing a seamless experience for listeners. Ad Collab is indicative of that evolution and Acast’s vision for the longtail of podcast monetization and campaign performance.”