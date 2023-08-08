Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper Starting Her Own Podcast Network

Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, has unveiled her new Gen Z-centered podcast network called The Unwell Network. Unwell is a subsidiary of Trending, a media company founded earlier this year by Cooper and her partner Matt Kaplan.

Popular TikTok figures Alix Earle and Madeline Argy are set to host shows, and Studio71’s former senior director of operations, Moorea Mongelli, will serve as The Unwell Network’s president.

Unlike Call Her Daddy, which remains exclusive to Spotify following a $60 million deal, The Unwell Network’s upcoming shows will not be confined to the platform but will be accessible on various podcast players. This is following a recent trend of Spotify ending most platform-exclusivity deals, as many in Gen Z increasingly get their podcasts from other sources like YouTube.