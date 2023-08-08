LEGO & Mamamia Construct Season 2 Of ‘How To Build A Human’

Female-focused media brand Mamamia’s Executive Editor Leigh Campbell and Child Development Expert Gen Muir are teaming up again for the second season of the branded podcast, How To Build A Human. Sponsored by LEGO Australia and New Zealand, the series delves into the complex challenges of parenting and emphasizes the skills that children can develop through playing with LEGO bricks.

Collaborating with Initiative & Mediabrands Content Studio, the new season will enjoy promotional support through a co-branded marketing campaign across Mamamia’s podcast network, website, social media channels, and The LEGO Group’s in-store and online channels for LEGO DUPLO bricks.

LEGO’s Senior Director and Head of Marketing Angie Tutt said, “The LEGO Group is delighted to team up with Mamamia on another season of our award-winning podcast, How To Build A Human, in partnership with LEGO DUPLO Play. Over eight new episodes Leigh Campbell and parenting expert Gen Muir highlight the importance of meaningful play in helping parents overcome many of the most confusing aspects of raising kids in 2023. Learning through play can be a powerful tool in helping little humans start off big.”

MCBS Integrated Content Director Jack Davidson added the series, “has been a true collaborative effort from everyone involved and we welcomed the opportunity to ensure that the brand position for LEGO DUPLO Start Off Big messaging was woven subtly into the content. We can’t wait to see the results and are confident that series two will engage and reach an even broader audience than series one.”