Lisa Holcomb Goes West As New Electronics Research Manager

Broadcast supplier Electronics Research has appointed Lisa Holcomb as the new Account Manager for the Western US region. In her new role, she will focus on selling ERI’s offerings to radio stations, covering a wide area including Alaska, Hawaii, and extending to Texas.

Holcomb brings diversified experience to the position, with a background in sales and marketing in both the media and banking sectors. Among her various accomplishments, she has served as an Account Manager for Gray Television’s WFIE-TV, held senior roles in sales and marketing at Chase Bank for over two decades, earned a master’s degree from Ball State University, and worked with the ASPCA as a lead investigator.

ERI’s Vice President of US Sales Peggy Hunt, said, “We are thrilled to have Lisa on board. She is a sales professional with proven expertise in account development, team leadership, and promotional planning. She knows how to build customer rapport and successful partnerships. She also has outstanding presentation and marketing skills.”

Holcomb added, “I am excited to join ERI and help them grow their business in the Western US. I look forward to working with their customers and offering them the best broadcast products and services in the industry.”