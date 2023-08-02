Jeff Bidwell Is The New Radio Voice Of Murray State Basketball

Broadcaster Jeff Bidwell will be the new radio commentator for the Murray State Athletics men’s basketball team. The announcement was made during the annual Racer Hoopalooza event at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Bidwell replaces Neal Bradley, who stepped down in April following a 31-year tenure as the voice of Murray State men’s basketball on the radio.

Together with analyst Kenny Roth, Bidwell will deliver commentary for every Murray State men’s basketball game in the 2023-24 season, to be broadcast on Forever Communications’ Froggy 103.7 (WFGS). In the 2022-23 season, Bidwell carried out play-by-play for numerous home games on ESPN+ television streaming for both the Racers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said, “We are excited to welcome Jeff Bidwell as the new voice of Murray State Men’s Basketball. Our search committee that included Neal Bradley, Kenny Roth and Dave Winder worked tirelessly to make sure that Neal’s replacement was the right fit. Following an extensive search that saw a very competitive candidate pool, our committee felt that Jeff was the right man at the right time for the job. Jeff is extremely passionate about our men’s basketball program, and we know he will provide us with many great calls for years to come.”

Of the new position, Bidwell said, “This is truly one of the great honors of my professional career. After spending nearly 25 years in television, I never dreamed of becoming the voice of Murray State basketball. No one will ever replace Neal Bradley, because he is a one-of-a-kind and a hall of famer. I can only hope to reach for the impossibly high bar he set. I’m beyond thankful for the faith that Nico Yantko, Josh Brunner, Dave Winder, Kenny Roth and Neal Bradley have in me. Along with my partner Kenny Roth, I can’t wait to narrate the next great Murray State basketball moment.”